Argentina’s Bellwether Legislative Election is underway.

Argentina’s legislature has been re-elected. On Sunday, President Alberto Fernandez’s ability to govern effectively for the next two years of his tenure, which has been marked by economic hardship aggravated by the coronavirus outbreak, will be determined.

After Fernandez’s center-left Frente de Todos (Front of All) government coalition suffered a hammering in the September primaries, the requisite votes for nearly half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate were needed.

The center-right opposition organization Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change), led by former President Mauricio Macri, garnered over 40% of the vote, while Frente received only about a third.

The September poll to select candidates for Sunday’s elections revealed widespread discontent with Fernandez’s administration, which he later said “must have done something wrong.”

The result triggered a political crisis, pitting Fernandez against Cristina Kirchner, his deputy president and coalition partner, who pressured her boss for a cabinet reshuffle in the hopes of soothing a growing number of angry voters.

The Frente de Todos presently controls 120 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies in Congress, with 124 seats up for grabs on Sunday.

Despite experts’ projections, it presently has a majority of 41 members out of 72 in the upper chamber, or Senate, which it will be eager to preserve.

“If the PASO (September’s primary) results repeat themselves, the ruling party may lose its Senate majority,” according to political analyst Rosendo Fraga of the New Majority think tank.

“Not only would it lose seats, but it would also fail to achieve a majority.”

Macri’s Juntos coalition won big gains in Buenos Aires province, the country’s largest electoral district and a stronghold of Fernandez’s party, in September.

In 2019, Fernandez took over as President from Mauricio Macri.

However, in a country that has been in recession since 2018, with a 9.9% drop in GDP last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, public displeasure with his government has intensified.

Argentina has one of the world’s highest inflation rates, at 40% so far this year, and a poverty rate of 42 percent for a population of 45 million people.

Following mass protests calling for additional food aid, the government last month reached an agreement with the private sector to freeze prices on over 1,500 basic foodstuffs.

The minimum wage as well as family allowances have been increased.

The country is attempting to restructure a $57 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).