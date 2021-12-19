Argentina and the International Monetary Fund are still in a love-hate relationship.

Argentina has had a tumultuous relationship with the International Monetary Fund, which many in the country view negatively despite the fact that it has provided a credit lifeline after decades of “extremely terrible management of public finances,” according to experts.

Argentina is now in a tight financial situation, twenty years after an economic, political, and social catastrophe that shook the country and was felt throughout the world. Argentina has never fully regained the faith of foreign markets.

With four out of ten Argentines still living in poverty, the country is wary of repeating the 2001 disaster.

Argentina is attempting to repay its most recent loan, which was signed with the agency in 2018, in the midst of an economic downturn, with annual inflation above 50% and dwindling monetary reserves.

Since joining the IMF in 1956, the country has gone to the IMF 21 times, “so the new program supposedly being negotiated (to restructure a $44 billion credit) will be the 22nd in 65 years,” said Arturo Porzecanski, a researcher at American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies in Washington.

He explained, “It’s like claiming a bar owner has had to call the fire brigade 22 times in the last 65 years.”

“Rather than managing its overall debt, Argentina has borrowed excessively at home and abroad for years,” said Mark Sobel, chairman of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum in the United States (OMFIF).

“The central bank is forced to finance deficits, resulting in inflation and public skepticism of the government and currency.”

“Argentina is a serial defaulter, unable to service its foreign debt,” he continued.

Experts believe that blaming the IMF for Argentina’s economic problems is a mistake.

“Any new program approved by the IMF for Argentina will be considerably more beneficial in terms of cost, terms, and amount than the government could hope to receive from the financial markets or other multilateral bodies,” Porzecanski added.

The Fund’s interest rates are, after all, very modest.

“It’s currently 2%, and in the case of high debt, it could reach 4%,” said Claudio Loser, a former IMF director for the Americas and CEO of the Centennial Group Latin America consultancy. “However, keep in mind that the interest rate at which Argentina could borrow in the market is perhaps 15%,” he added.

Argentina’s 45 million people are angry with the financial institution, including President Alberto Fernandez, who has asked additional time to pay back the debt. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.