Are you planning a cruise to the Bahamas? For entry, you’ll need proof of COVID vaccination.

Beginning Sept. 3, cruise guests sailing to the Bahamas will be required to provide proof of COVID vaccination, according to a new emergency decree signed by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Thursday.

Through Nov. 1, cruise ships carrying unvaccinated passengers aged 12 and older onboard who do not have a medical exemption will not be allowed to visit ports in the Bahamas.

To comply with the directive, cruise ships must present a staff and passenger manifest to the Port Medical Officer before arriving in the Bahamas, including the vaccination status of every person on board.

According to USA Today, the regulation also applies to private islands, including Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The ban does, however, allow for emergency and medical situations involving unvaccinated passengers or staff, according to the statement.

The order also mandates COVID testing of passengers entering the Bahamas’ ports, as required by the cruise company.

“All of our ships departing from Florida and all USA ports and ports across the world require all eligible guests to be fully vaccinated,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley wrote on Facebook. Only children under the age of 12 from US ports who have not yet been vaccinated are permitted to cruise, subject to testing and protocols.”