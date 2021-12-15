Are you having trouble finding cream cheese? You’ll get $20 from Kraft to make another dessert.

Kraft (KHC) is extending a reprieve to 18,000 customers who may be unable to prepare their Christmas cheesecake this year due to a cream cheese scarcity.

This Christmas baking season, Philadelphia Cream Cheese is in short supply, and instead of ignoring the problem, Kraft has acknowledged the problem by stating that it will refund customers who prepare or buy a new holiday dessert through its Philadelphia Spread the Feeling initiative.

“This is not an empty shelf, it’s a festive tradition waiting another year,” the company claimed in a promotional film.

Make that delicious cheesecake into those legendary brownies this year… Share some cookies, or anything else that will fill that cheesecake-shaped hole in your festive heart.” At 12 p.m. ET on Friday, consumers can sign up for a chance to win a $20 digital prize at SpreadTheFeeling.com. On Friday, 10,000 spots will be available for the giveaway, with an extra 8,000 spots available at noon on Saturday.

To enter, customers must submit a receipt from a store or restaurant with a dessert or dessert ingredient of any price between December 17 and December 24. From Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. ET until Jan. 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET, entrants who receive a reservation place will receive a unique link to submit their receipt.

The $20 digital prize will arrive in two to four weeks, according to Kraft.

According to Kraft, as reported by CNN, demand for cream cheese grew by 18 percent year over year in 2020 as more people ate and baked at home, and has remained high.

In an email to USA Today, a Kraft spokesperson said the company is “maximizing our production to meet unprecedented demand,” adding that it is “shipping 30-35 percent more product to foodservice partners vs. a year ago.”

Kraft’s stock was trading at $34.84 at 10:33 a.m. EST on Wednesday, up 6 cents or 0.17 percent.