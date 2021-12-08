Are You Going To Get A Raise In 2022? Prepare for the largest wage increase since 2008.

According to a poll released by the Conference Board on Wednesday, businesses are putting away about 4% of total payroll for wage increases next year.

While some may be concerned about the impact of salary increases on employees, this is good news for them. This would be the largest increase since the 2008 crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal, and it would effect workers at all levels of companies who want to raise salaries to combat inflation.

In November, the think tank polled 229 businesses from various industries, and 39% indicated inflation had a factor in their decision to set aside funds for a salary raise in 2022. This comes as the Federal Reserve expressed concerns about growing inflation, shifting its stance on inflation from “transitory” to inflation exceeding three times the Fed’s target rate.

Wage forecasts for 2022 are backed up by data from the Labor Department and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In a previous piece for International Business Times, Dan North, a senior economist at Euler Hermes North America, indicated that wages will be a statistic to pay particular attention to in the newest BLS data.

“Wages climbed at a [year on year]pace of 4.9 percent last month, a record high (outside of pandemic swings) in 14 years,” North stated in an email before the data was released.

Wages have risen by over 4% year-over-year for the past five months in a row, according to The Hill, during the pandemic. Employees are beginning to expect more from their employers, including compensation increases, as a result of what many are dubbing “The Great Resignation.”