Are you considering relocating? This state will reimburse you up to $7,500 if you relocate there.

A state in the United States is recruiting people to migrate there in order to fill a labor shortage by offering a $7,500 bonus to everyone who takes up residency and finds work there.

Vermont’s New Relocating Worker Grant will provide reimbursement assistance to out-of-staters who migrate to the state for the first time and find work in one of the state’s 50 high-demand occupations.

Joan Goldstein, Vermont’s commissioner of economic development, told CBS MoneyWatch, “We are getting all kinds of comments from different companies – they don’t have enough people coming and showing up for interviews.”

Cashiers, retail employees, carpenters, construction workers, accountants, teachers, fitness trainers, janitors, bartenders, and nurses are among the most in-demand occupations.

The compensation for the employment must be at or above Vermont’s “livable wage rate” of $13.99 per hour, and the employer must sign off that they were unable to fill the position with a Vermont job applicant. Independent contractors are not permitted to participate in the program.

The New Relocating Worker Grant would reimburse people who migrate to the state for expenses such as closing charges on a home or a lease deposit on an apartment, as well as moving and shipping costs.

Grants are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, with only a limited quantity available, according to the state’s website.

According to CBS News, since the award was announced on Aug. 19, Vermont officials claim that traffic to the website has surged tenfold.

This isn’t the first time Vermont has sponsored a grant program like this. In a similar initiative, the state paid up to $10,000 in reimbursements to those who moved to the state in 2018.

According to CBS News, roughly 300 new residents have taken advantage of Vermont’s incentive offer and moved to the state under the grant program. In February 2022, Vermont will open a new round of funding.