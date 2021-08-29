Are Joe Biden’s Big Tax Increases Still on the Horizon?

Will those large tax hikes discussed a few months ago pass and eat into your savings as we enter the last third of the year? Many people have been stymied this year by the frightening plans, which are retroactive. That makes deciding what to do difficult. Even death taxes may be drastically hiked.

Long-term capital gains, those held for more than a year, have benefited from a significant tax cut for decades. Long-term capital gains have previously been taxed at a rate of zero, 15%, or 20%, depending on your income. In some cases, you’ll need to add the 3.8 percent Obamacare tax, but at worst, your total tax bill will be 23.8 percent. However, under one Biden plan, the 23.8 percent tax could rise to 43.4 percent in some situations, an increase of 82 percent over the previous rate.

Long-term capital gains taxes are currently graded. You pay 0% on income up to $40,000, 15% on income between $40,000 and $441,450, and 20% on income exceeding $441,451. Those limits, though, could shift. Only individuals earning $1 million or more are meant to be affected by the 43.4 percent rate. However, if you purchased a home 30 years ago that is now worth more than a million dollars, you may be affected.

It’s possible that it’s now too late to sell. A logical reaction to an impending 82 percent tax hike is to sell as soon as possible before the new law takes effect. To avoid this, the rate increase will affect sales after April 28, 2021. It could fail, or it could pass but with a different effective date. In the meanwhile, deciding what to do is difficult. Do you want to sell right now or wait and see?

There isn’t a simple answer.

Because capital gains tax is imposed on gains rather than sales proceeds, your adjusted tax basis can be deducted, but can you prove it? Your starting point is your initial investment, modified for factors like remodeling charges, investment-related expenses, and so on. Keep your receipts, which might be useful for decades when dealing with assets such as a home. The IRS is always looking for receipts, and if you can’t prove your basis, you could end up paying tax on everything.

Death taxes are also on the way. Currently, inherited property receives a full fair market value tax basis upon death under current legislation. Biden advocated eliminating step-up-in-basis, with the exception of a $1 million exemption plus $250,000 of gain on a property. Everything would be taxed after that. Assets held at death have been passed down through generations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.