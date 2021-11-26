Are Americans Returning to Work in the United States? .

According to a survey released by the US Department of Labor on Wednesday, Americans are returning to work in droves.

Initial unemployment claims fell to 199,000 in the week ending November 20, 2021, from a revised 270,000 the week before. Meanwhile, the 4-week moving average of claims, a trend indicator, fell to a new pandemic low of 252,025, a new pandemic low.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed early in the month that the economy added 531,000 new jobs in October, up from a revised 312,000 jobs in September and well above market expectations of 450,000 jobs.

According to the BLS, private firms in the United States hired 571,000 people in October, up from 568,000 in September, according to the ADP data.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent in October, with the number of long-term jobless falling by 357,000 to 2.3 million.

The labor market appears to be picking up steam, which is good news for the economy’s recovery path. Adding jobs equals more income, and more income means more spending, resulting in increased growth and consumption. Economists refer to this as the “virtuous cycle” of growth.

However, based on the release of a BEA report showing that economic growth has slowed, this does not appear to be the case. In the third quarter of 2021, real gross domestic product, a measure of the country’s output over a calendar year, increased at an annual pace of 2.1 percent, slightly below market expectations of 2.2 percent and significantly below the 6.7 percent increase in the second quarter.

Still, according to Robert R. Johnson, Professor of Finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, the GDP growth slowdown may not be as catastrophic as it appears.

“While the GDP data appears to be disappointing at first glance, when you look deeper into the figures, it is far more positive than it appears,” Johnson says.

The automobile industry is largely to blame for the drop in GDP growth since the second quarter. Due to a chip scarcity, that industry was suffering. We should see a significant improvement in GDP growth in the fourth quarter as soon as supply chain constraints are addressed.” The BEA report takes a broader look at the causes of the GDP slowdown.

The BEA report states, “The drop in real GDP in the third quarter was led by a slowdown in consumer expenditure.” “In some parts of the country, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases has resulted in increased limitations and delays in the reopening of facilities. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.