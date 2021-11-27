Are Americans Planning To Shop Small On Small Business Saturday This Year?

According to a CNBC/Momentive Small Business Poll, roughly 34% of customers plan to purchase on Small Business Saturday this year, up from 30% in 2020. Overall, this is a reduction from pre-pandemic numbers, when 44 percent of Americans stated they planned to buy at small companies in 2019.

From November 10 to November 12, a total of 2,744 individuals were polled.

Furthermore, more than half (59%) of survey respondents said they aren’t enthusiastic to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday in addition to Small Business Saturday, a decrease from 65 percent in 2020 but consistent with pre-pandemic levels in 2018 (58%) and 2019 (59%) respectively (59 percent ).

According to the National Retail Federation, approximately 158.3 million people will shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, up 2 million from last year.

The holiday season is threatened by ongoing global supply chain difficulties and national labor shortages. Many small businesses are attempting to recover from the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

According to a survey conducted by American Express, the founder of Small Business Saturday, 78 percent of small business owners believe that the forthcoming holiday sales will have a significant impact on their ability to stay in business.

“This year will most likely be one of our greatest years, and we’ve been in business for eight years,” Marion Savick, a small business owner, said.