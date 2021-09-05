Are Americans correct about how much money they’ll need for retirement?

How much do Americans believe they’ll need in retirement savings? The magic figure, according to a recent Charles Schwab survey, is $1.9 million. That is the average amount of money needed before leaving the workforce, according to poll respondents.

The big question is if they’re correct.

A $1.9 million nest egg may appear to be a lot of money, but there are a few things to keep in mind:

The first question’s answer is contingent on your withdrawal rate. You can’t afford to withdraw too much money from your retirement funds too soon, or you’ll risk depleting your account balance and running out of money later in life.

There are numerous other withdrawal tactics, but the 4 percent guideline is one of the most popular. If you follow it, you should be able to withdraw 4% of your retirement account balance in the first year of retirement, increase the amount each year for inflation, and not run out of money while still relying on your investment accounts for income.

If you choose the 4% rule as your withdrawal plan, a $1.9 million nest fund will provide you with $76,000 in annual income. When you include in Social Security, you’re looking at a total income of around $100,000 or more (depending on whether your retirement benefit is above or below average).

If you’re retiring soon, $76,000 in investment income should be more than enough for most people to live a pleasant retirement. In truth, the vast majority of pre-retirees who are departing work within a couple of years may not require a nest egg as large as $1.9 million.

The problem is that the actual purchasing power that $1.9 million would provide will vary substantially depending on your retirement timeline. If you don’t plan on leaving the employment for another 35 years, your $76,000 nest fund will only be worth roughly $38,00 in today’s prices when you retire (assuming a 2 percent annual rate of inflation).

If you need more income as a retiree, you might find that your $1.9 million nest fund is insufficient. In fact, if you wanted to gain $76,000 in purchasing power from your investments, your annual salary would have to be close to $150,000. That means you’ll need $3.75 million in your savings account.

