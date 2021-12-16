Are a Thousand Weapons Worth a Thousand Pictures? Image Politics of Kim Jong Un.

Over the course of his decade in power, North Korea has endeavored to present Kim Jong Un as increasingly authoritative and popular, from the young party functionary to the leader riding a horse through mountain snows.

North Korea is one of the world’s most secluded and controlled nations, with the official media exerting tight control over what people see and hear.

Since 1948, three generations of the Kim family have dominated the Korea with total authority, and critics say the dictatorship has maintained its influence through carefully constructed images.

Outsiders see Kim as a ruthless ruler who is obsessed with developing the country’s nuclear weapons, even if it means starving the population.

However, Kim can be seen cradling weeping orphans, being surrounded by gushing female troops, or laughing widely on a mound of potatoes in North Korea’s strictly controlled official media.

“The pictures that the regime chooses to broadcast and weave into Kim’s hagiography reveal a lot about how Kim perceives North Korea’s future and his place in it,” Jung Pak, now the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, said in a 2018 report before taking up her present position.

Kim, like his father and grandfather, is seen delivering advice at various economic, military, and social venues during his many public appearances.

He is also portrayed picking weeds, riding roller coasters, manning a tank, and galloping on a horse, all in stark contrast.

In the Brookings Institution research, Pak stated, “Kim appears to want to maintain the image that he is young, active, and on the move — traits that he attributes to his country as well.”

According to Michael Madden, a fellow at the Stimson Center, well made images and films are “a universal component of politics” for gaining popular support, but Pyongyang’s propaganda served distinct purposes.

“It’s not an issue of being sensitive to public opinion in North Korea; it’s a matter of influencing how… citizens view or regard the leadership.”

According to Jean Lee, senior fellow at the Wilson Center, when Kim was pushed into power following the death of his father Kim Jong Il on December 17, 2011, image was “especially crucial” to him.

“He acquired power at an early age, when he was almost unknown among his own people.”

Madden said that the dictatorship began a “emulation campaign” early on, with the young leader copying his grandfather, North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sungattire ,’s and hairdo.

The remarkable likeness between the two even fueled international speculation that they were one and the same.