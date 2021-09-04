Ardern tried for years to deport the supermarket attacker.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern disclosed Saturday that New Zealand had been attempting for years to deport an Islamic State-inspired fanatic who carried out a frenzied stabbing attack, and that it was “frustrating” that he was permitted to remain free.

The attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was withdrawn, according to the removal of suppression orders.

While the legal procedure dragged on, Samsudeen snatched a knife from a shop shelf in Auckland on Friday, injuring seven people, three of whom were critically hurt, before being shot by police who were following him.

After the legal restrictions were lifted late Saturday, Ardern, who referred to Samsudeen as “the terrorist” but did not give his name, was allowed to describe the actions New Zealand had taken to try to deport him.

Samsudeen came to New Zealand on a student visa as a 22-year-old in 2011 and was given refugee status two years later.

He came to the attention of the police and intelligence authorities in 2016 after expressing sympathy for terrorist attacks on Facebook.

During their investigations, it became clear that the refugee status had been gained fraudulently, and the process to revoke his ability to stay in New Zealand began, according to Ardern.

He was arrested at Auckland Airport the following year, when it was feared he was on his way to Syria, and a police search of his residence discovered a huge hunting knife and “material connected to ISIS propaganda,” according to court documents.

Deportation notices were served in April 2019, according to Ardern.

Samsudeen, who identified himself as a Tamil Muslim, challenged his deportation, claiming that if he returned to Sri Lanka, he would suffer “arrest, incarceration, maltreatment, and torture.”

“At the time, he was still in prison and facing criminal accusations. The deportation appeal could not be heard until the criminal trial ended in May 2021, for a variety of reasons,” Ardern said.

“In the interim, agencies were concerned about the risk this guy posed to the community,” she said, adding that officials were aware he could be released and that the appeal, “which was preventing his deportation, could take some time.”

According to Ardern, the country’s immigration service looked explored options to detain Samsudeen during the appeal process under the Immigration Act.

When legal advice suggested this wasn’t a possibility, she claimed it was “very upsetting and frustrating.”

Samsudeen was being detained in detention at the time.