Ardern of New Zealand will host an emergency APEC Virus Summit.

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern will convene an emergency summit of APEC leaders on Friday, with the goal of boosting vaccination rollouts to combat the pandemic’s fast-spreading coronavirus subtypes.

The prime minister said the virtual summit, which was organized with less than five days’ notice, will also look into the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group’s reaction to its worst economic crisis since World War II.

She told reporters, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get APEC leaders together to discuss how we can get our region through the health crisis and expedite economic recovery.”

Ardern said the unusual conditions generated by Covid-19 warranted an additional urgent meeting. New Zealand is hosting an online summit of APEC leaders in November.

She stated that US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would participate in the virtual summit, while China’s foreign ministry confirmed President Xi Jinping’s attendance.

It will be Biden’s first chance to meet many APEC leaders, according to the White House, and he will “highlight the significance he places on the area as well as his vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “He will offer an update to leaders on what the US is doing to serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the area and to support all individuals suffering from Covid-19.”

The meeting’s main focus is expected to be on improving vaccine cooperation.

Ardern stated that runaway outbreaks of the Delta type in Thailand and Indonesia demonstrated why governments should prioritize inoculating their own populations over international collaboration.

She stated, “No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

New varieties could be more resistant to vaccines, “potentially weakening the very vaccines we’re working so hard to provide,” according to the researchers.

Ardern will lobby for more funding for the Covax program, which was established to ensure equitable vaccine distribution but has struggled to acquire enough doses for low-income countries.

According to the United Nations, although some developed countries have 70 percent of their population vaccinated, low-income countries have fewer than one percent.

Ardern also wants the World Health Organization to have more power, as well as the creation of cross-border networks to quickly identify and respond to future pandemics.

“It is evident that our global community was unprepared for Covid-19, and it is also clear that Covid-19 will not be the last global health threat we face,” she said.

On trade, Ardern stated that governments must ensure that global supply networks remain open and accessible.