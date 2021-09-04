Ardern: New Zealand Can’t Keep Supermarket Attacker Locked Up.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern disclosed Saturday that the Islamic State-inspired fanatic responsible for a supermarket knife rampage in New Zealand was watched for five years and incarcerated for three before officials exhausted all options to keep him detained.

Since his release in July, the 32-year-old Sri Lankan has been under police monitoring.

He snatched a knife from a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and stabbed seven people, three of whom were badly injured, before being shot and killed by armed police who were following him.

Due to court orders, Ardern was unable to explain why the terrorist had not been deported, but she stated that steps were already being taken to enhance New Zealand’s anti-terrorism laws.

The individual, who came to New Zealand on a student visa in 2011, was apprehended by police in 2016 after expressing sympathy for terrorist activities on Facebook.

In 2018, he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and offensive literature, and he was suspected of plotting a “lone wolf” knife attack.

He was also charged with assaulting guards while in detention, but attempts to charge him under New Zealand’s Terrorism Suppression Act were failed.

Despite the fact that the guy was found guilty on some charges, he had previously spent three years on remand and “all routes to maintain his imprisonment had been exhausted,” according to Ardern, who added that “risk mitigations were already underway.”

Changes to New Zealand’s counter-terrorism legislation are anticipated to be adopted by parliament by the end of the month, according to Ardern.

“Federal officials, including the commissioner of police, mentioned the prospect of expediting the revisions in late August,” she stated.

An earlier court judgment had hidden many facts about Friday’s assault, including his name.

Despite the fact that it was lifted late Friday night by a judge, his family has been granted at least 24 hours to dispute “the release of certain material,” according to Ardern.

“While I can offer information about the individual’s criminal past, I am unable to share information on his immigration status, including steps taken by Immigration New Zealand in particular, at this time.”

According to police commissioner Andrew Coster, the man’s conduct in the days leading up to the attack were unremarkable, and he appeared to be performing typical grocery shopping.

Coster claimed the police kept their distance because he had a "high level of paranoia" about monitoring, and it took more than two minutes for them to reach the man and shoot him after he started.