Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an anti-apartheid icon, has died at the age of 90.

Desmond Tutu, a South African anti-apartheid icon known as the country’s moral compass, died on Sunday at the age of 90, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, he stated, “Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s passing is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of remarkable South Africans who have handed us a liberated South Africa.”

“Desmond Tutu was an unrivaled patriot; a principled and pragmatic leader who brought new meaning to the biblical idea that faith without works is dead,” he added.

“He was sympathetic and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice, and violence under apartheid, as well as oppressed and disadvantaged people around the world.”

Tutu was a persistent crusader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end white minority rule in South Africa.