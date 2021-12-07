Arab women are at the forefront of a “new generation” of documentary filmmakers.

Young Arab women directors are making their mark with films exploring topics ranging from femicide to revolution, alongside celebrities parading the red carpet at film festivals in Egypt, the traditional powerhouse of regional cinema.

In October, Iraqi actress and filmmaker Zahraa Ghandour, 30, took a break from networking at the El-Gouna Film Festival on the Red Sea to discuss her feature documentary “Women of My Life.”

“The life and death of young women and girls in Iraq is the central issue. It looks at how Iraqi society deals with femicide as though it’s nothing out of the ordinary “AFP quoted her as saying.

“In the last few years, a new generation has risen to the fore, born in the 1990s and 2000s with a new direction,” Ghandour added, referring to the October 2019 rallies in Iraq that called for the overthrow of the ruling class.

“We want to break free from the prejudices that world cinema has imposed upon us,” she explained.

“It’s as though there are trends, and they (foreign backers) want us to follow them,” Ghandour explained.

“What if I want to direct a horror film? I’d like to make whatever I want as long as it’s of good quality.” The film “Women of My Life,” in which she stars as one of the main characters, is about the terrible death of a young lady who is accused of being murdered by male relatives.

“Our lives are insecure as Iraqis in general,” she continued, “but the targeted slaughter of women in particular… cannot be dismissed.”

The shattered terrain of life under Israeli occupation provides a rich setting for storylines for Rafia Oraidi, an independent Palestinian producer.

On “They Planted Strange Trees,” the international crew has been finishing touches in post-production with Palestinian-American filmmaker Hind Shoufani.

“It’s a meditative journey set in Galilee that follows the daily lives of locals of the director’s hometown,” Oraidi explained.

Independent Palestinian filmmakers such as Hany Abu-Assad and Elia Suleiman have received Oscar nominations and prizes at Cannes, according to Oraidi.

“We wouldn’t have a single film on screen if it weren’t for the personal attention of filmmakers, patience, and determination… despite the conditions we’re living in,” she remarked.

“We want to illustrate that Palestine has a lot more stories to tell than war, destruction, and occupation,” Oraidi added.

The absence of facilities, such as custom-made studios, she claimed, was the largest problem for independent Arab filmmakers.

This “inflates the costs,” she explained, “and we’re obliged to team up with other co-producers to acquire money.”

Screenwriter from Tunisia. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.