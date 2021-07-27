Apple’s quarterly profit more than doubles to $21.7 billion dollars.

Apple announced on Tuesday that its profit nearly doubled to $21.7 billion in the most recent quarter, thanks to increased iPhone sales and digital services.

Revenue increased 36% year over year to $81.4 billion, the highest quarterly total in the company’s history.

“Our teams built on a period of unparalleled innovation this quarter by sharing strong new products with our users, at a time when leveraging technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Following the results, which were better than most projections, Apple shares were slightly moved in after-market trade.

The California company reported a 50 percent gain in revenue from iPhone sales, as well as increases in revenue from increasingly critical services like digital payments and music.

Luca Maestri, chief financial officer, stated, “Our record June quarter operating performance featured new revenue records in each of our geographic regions, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices.”

The findings come as antitrust officials around the world are increasing their pressure on Apple and other tech firms for their increased control of key economic sectors during the pandemic.