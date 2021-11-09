Apple’s original design, created by Jobs and Wozniak, has been auctioned off.

On Tuesday, an original Apple computer, handcrafted 45 years ago by business founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, will be auctioned in the United States.

At an auction in California, the working Apple-1, the great, great grandparent of today’s elegant chrome-and-glass Macbooks, is estimated to cost up to $600,000.

The Apple-1, also known as the “Chaffey College,” is one of only 200 produced by Jobs and Wozniak at the commencement of the company’s strange journey from garage start-up to $2 trillion megalith.

It’s even more unusual because it’s encased in koa wood, a richly pattinated Hawaiian hardwood. This is how only a few of the initial 200 were manufactured.

Jobs and Wozniak mostly sold Apple-1s as component parts. According to the auction site, one computer shop that received roughly 50 devices chose to wrap part of them in wood.

Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen told the Los Angeles Times, “This is somewhat of the holy grail for antique electronics and computer tech lovers.” “For a lot of folks, that’s incredibly thrilling.” The equipment, which comes with a 1986 Panasonic video display, has only ever had two owners, according to auctioneers John Moran.

According to a post on the auction house’s website, “it was first purchased by an electronics professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, who then sold it to his student in 1977.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the student, who has not been identified, spent only $650 for it at the time.

That pupil is now in line to make a tidy profit: Bonhams just sold a functional Apple-1 that was released in 2014 for more than $900,000.

“A lot of people, not just individuals in the tech field, want to know what kind of person collects Apple-1 machines,” Cohen said.

