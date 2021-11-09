Apple’s original computer, designed by Jobs and Wozniak, will be auctioned off.

On Tuesday, an original Apple computer developed by firm founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago will be auctioned in the United States.

At an auction in California, the working Apple-1, the great-great-grandfather of today’s elegant chrome-and-glass Macbooks, is estimated to cost up to $600,000.

The “Chaffey College” Apple-1 is one of only 200 produced by Jobs and Wozniak at the commencement of the company’s journey from garage start-up to $2 trillion megalith.

The fact that the computer is housed in koa wood, a beautifully patinated wood unique to Hawaii, adds to its rarity. This is how only a few of the initial 200 were manufactured.

Apple-1s were largely sold as spare parts by Jobs and Wozniak. According to the auction house, one computer store that received a delivery of roughly 50 devices chose to wrap part of them in wood.

Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen told the Los Angeles Times, “This is somewhat of the holy grail for antique electronics and computer tech lovers.” “For a lot of folks, that’s incredibly thrilling.” The equipment, which comes with a 1986 Panasonic video display, has only ever had two owners, according to auction company John Moran Auctioneers.

According to a post on the auction house’s website, “it was first purchased by an electronics professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, who then sold it to his student in 1977.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the student, who has not been identified, spent only $650 for it at the time.

That student is now about to make a tidy profit: Bonhams just sold a working Apple-1 that was released in 2014 for more than $900,000.

“A lot of people, not just individuals in the tech field, want to know what kind of person collects Apple-1 machines,” Cohen said.

Apple soared to prominence in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but faltered after Jobs and Wozniak left.

In the late 1990s, the firm was revitalized, and Jobs was reinstated as CEO.

Before his death in 2011, he oversaw the debut of the iPod and, later, the game-changing iPhone.