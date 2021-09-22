Apple’s new privacy rules have harmed Facebook’s ad business.

Because less data could be collected, Facebook claimed Wednesday that Apple’s iPhone privacy reforms, which allow users to block monitoring, had a major impact on its advertising income.

Apple’s action earlier this year ignited a feud with Facebook and other tech rivals, and it might have significant repercussions for data privacy and the mobile ecosystem.

Facebook has already said that the improvements in the upgrade that went live in late April to improve user data protection will hurt ad income, but it went into greater detail in a blog post.

In an email to advertisers, Facebook’s product marketing VP Graham Mudd said, “We’ve heard from many of you that the impact on your advertising expenditure has been more than you expected.”

“The cost of attaining your business objective may have increased, and measuring your campaigns on our platform has become more difficult,” he added.

Shortly after the terrible news from Facebook, the social media behemoth’s shares dropped 4% to $342.90 on the Nasdaq.

Apple started requiring apps to inform users of their mobile devices about the tracking data they wish to gather and obtain permission to do so.

Opting out of being tracked makes it more difficult for firms like Facebook to target the adverts that generate income.

It’s more difficult to measure the efficacy of an ad when you can’t tell whether the Facebook user then went to the advertiser’s app or website, or even made a purchase.

