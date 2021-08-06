Apple’s move on child exploitation reignites the encryption debate.

Apple’s declaration that it will analyse encrypted texts for evidence of child sexual abuse has reignited discussion over online encryption and privacy, with concerns that the same technology could be used for government monitoring.

“This program will help safeguard children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, as well as curb the dissemination of child sexual abuse material,” the iPhone maker added.

This is a significant shift for Apple, which had previously fought attempts to undermine its encryption, which prohibits third parties from viewing private conversations.

In a technical paper, Apple maintained that the cryptographic experts’ method is “safe” and “explicitly designed to protect user privacy.”

According to the corporation, it will have restricted access to the infringing photographs, which will be sent to the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Nonetheless, encryption and private security experts warned that the capability may be misused, potentially leading to mass surveillance.

“This type of program could be really useful for locating child pornography on people’s phones. But think what an authoritarian regime could do with it?” Matthew Green, a cryptographer at Johns Hopkins University, said in a tweet.

Others have cautioned that the move could be the first step toward weakening encryption and introducing “back doors” that hackers or governments could exploit.

“There will be enormous pressure on Apple from governments around the world to expand this capability to detect other types of ‘bad’ content, and significant interest from attackers across the spectrum in finding ways to exploit it,” said Matt Blaze, a computer scientist and cryptography researcher at Georgetown University.

Because Apple has shifted from scanning data on services to the phone itself and “having potential access to all your local data,” Blaze believes the approach is “possibly highly hazardous.”

According to Apple, the new image-monitoring feature is one of a set of features coming to Apple mobile devices.

In a statement, Apple announced that its texting software, Messages, will utilize machine learning to recognize and alert children and their parents when they receive or send sexually inappropriate photographs.

The photo will be blurred and the youngster will be cautioned if they get this type of stuff, according to Apple.

According to John Clark, president of the group NCMEC, “Apple’s extended protection for children is a game changer.”

The move comes after years of tensions between technology companies and law enforcement.

Apple famously fought a court attempt to weaken iPhone security in order to allow. Brief News from Washington Newsday.