Apple will begin allowing users to repair their own iPhones.

Apple announced on Wednesday that customers will be able to repair devices purchased from the Silicon Valley company, a concession regarded as a triumph for “right-to-repair” campaigners.

Long ago, the iPhone and Mac computer maker limited repairs to professionals at “Genius bars” in Apple stores or at authorized service centers, where device customers often faced long delays and high repair costs.

“We never believed we’d see the day,” said @iFixit, a company that claims to provide repair guidelines for a variety of devices.

“There are a few caveats, but we’re happy to see Apple concede what we’ve always suspected: anyone can fix an iPhone.”

Apple’s new Self Service Repair program will launch in the United States, selling tools and parts to consumers who want to repair their broken iPhone 12 or 13 models.

It will begin by concentrating on sections that are more vulnerable to harm, like as screens, batteries, and cameras.

The initiative will be expanded to include select Mac laptops and will be pushed out in other nations over the course of next year, according to the Silicon Valley-based corporation.

In a statement, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said, “Creating more access to Apple authentic parts gives our customers even more alternatives if a repair is needed.”

“In the last three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service sites with Apple authentic parts, tools, and training, and now we’re giving people the choice to make their own repairs.”

Apple is facing criticism and lawsuits over its tight control of its “environment,” which includes everything from iPhone hardware to the apps permitted on devices.

People’s rights to fix the items they buy are gaining traction across the United States and at the federal level.