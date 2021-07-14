Apple Requests a 20% Increase in Production for the Next-Generation 5G iPhone

Apple (AAPL) has requested an increase in production of its next-generation iPhones from its suppliers. According to Bloomberg News on Wednesday, the tech giant wants to create 90 million phones, which would be a 20% increase over its 2020 iPhone shipments.

The rapid increase in iPhone manufacturing coincides with a predicted surge in demand for the company’s new line of products, as well as the reopening of the economy.

There will be a “supercycle” of users upgrading to 5G models in 2020, which will provide better, faster wireless connectivity.

“Apple is building on its excellent momentum from the release of the iPhone 12 in 2020, and it could continue to benefit from 5G smartphone improvements and an overall stronger smartphone market to deliver another strong release. Still, the initial production ramp’s planned growth is skewed by the fact that the iPhone 12 was introduced later than usual in 2020, while the following iPhone is expected to return to the customary late September release window,” said Matthew Kanterman, a Bloomberg analyst.

The latest iPhone to be introduced will be the company’s second 5G iPhone. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the new features include a better display, a faster processor, a better camera, and a better display.

CNBC reported on Wednesday that bigger iPhone changes, such as a folding design and a larger screen on a more cheap 5G iPhone SE model, are on the way, citing a research by Credit Suisse analysts.

The latest chip scarcity has hindered many companies’ operations, just as it has in the auto industry and other tech industries, but experts say Apple should expect a solid rollout of its iPhones.

