Apple Reclaims Top Spot in China’s Smartphone Market

Apple Inc. has regained its dominance in China’s smartphone market, surpassing rivals Huawei and Xiaomi with a remarkable 28% increase in iPhone shipments during the crucial holiday quarter. This surge has propelled Apple back to the top position in the world’s largest smartphone market, despite ongoing challenges like a global memory chip shortage and overall market contraction.

iPhone 17 Drives Growth Amid Tough Market Conditions

The key to Apple’s success in China has been the launch of its iPhone 17 series, which accounted for one out of every five smartphones shipped in the country during the final quarter of 2025. This marked a significant achievement for the tech giant, who had been under pressure from competitors and a declining market, with the overall smartphone market shrinking by 1.6% in the same period. Despite this, Apple’s premium product strategy paid off, as demand for high-end smartphones remained robust.

However, this victory came at the expense of its Chinese competitors. Huawei and Xiaomi saw their shipments fall by double digits, with Huawei facing an especially tough challenge. The company had been trying to recover from years of geopolitical turmoil and supply chain disruptions. Similarly, Xiaomi has struggled with rising component costs, particularly due to the global memory chip crisis.

In the full year of 2025, Apple’s shipments in China rose by 7.5%, nearly catching up to Huawei, which held the lead with a market share of roughly 17%. This razor-thin margin underscores the competitive nature of the Chinese smartphone market, where even the slightest shift in consumer preference can have significant repercussions.

Despite the positive performance, not all of Apple’s products have met expectations. The iPhone Air, which launched later in China than in other markets, failed to generate the anticipated sales. Analysts have cited the late release and the compromises made in the device’s design as factors contributing to its underwhelming performance.

Rising Costs and Strategic Adjustments

The global memory chip shortage continues to reverberate throughout the industry, with prices expected to rise by 40% to 50% in the first quarter of 2026, followed by another 20% increase in the second quarter. This has forced many smartphone manufacturers to reevaluate their product lines. Companies like Apple, with its focus on high-end devices, are less affected by these price hikes, but smaller players are struggling to secure the chips they need to maintain production.

As a result, many manufacturers are scaling back on low-end models to preserve profit margins. This shift in strategy benefits premium brands like Apple, which have the financial strength and supplier relationships to weather the storm. Counterpoint Research analysts have noted that the shift away from low-cost smartphones could leave smaller companies, which rely on these models, at a disadvantage.

The Chinese government has stepped in to support the industry with consumer subsidies, providing relief to both manufacturers and buyers. These subsidies are seen as a lifeline to offset the rising component costs, helping companies like Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi continue operations despite the market headwinds.

As the first quarter of 2026 unfolds, all eyes will be on Apple and its rivals to see how they adapt to these challenges. While the tech giant remains in a strong position, especially with its focus on high-end models, the competition is fierce, and the evolving supply chain constraints could make it difficult for all players to maintain their footing.