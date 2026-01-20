Apple Prepares for Earnings Boost as Foldable iPhone Launches Loom

Apple’s upcoming earnings report, slated for January 29, 2026, is expected to show significant growth, fueled by strong iPhone demand and the anticipation of its first foldable iPhone model. With leaks revealing plans for a dramatic new product, the company is positioned for a pivotal year that could reshape its strategy and financial outlook.

Wall Street is buzzing with optimism, as analysts forecast a major earnings boost for the tech giant. According to MacDailyNews, Evercore ISI has placed Apple on its Tactical Outperform list, citing an impressive 17% year-over-year growth in iPhone revenue. This figure surpasses the consensus estimate of 11%, indicating a strong holiday quarter for the company. The anticipated earnings beat is attributed to the higher sales of premium iPhone models, which pushed the average selling price even higher than expected.

Analysts at Citi are also forecasting a strong December quarter, with projections of 82 million iPhones sold, exceeding previous estimates. However, not all predictions are without caution. One analyst has lowered their price target for Apple, trimming it from $330 to $315, due to concerns over rising memory prices that could squeeze profit margins in the future. This highlights the unpredictable nature of global supply chains that even industry leaders like Apple must navigate.

Foldable iPhone to Redefine Apple’s Product Lineup

Beyond earnings, the tech world is closely watching for signs of Apple’s next major product innovation: the iPhone Fold. Leaks indicate that the company is planning to unveil its first foldable smartphone, tentatively dubbed the iPhone Fold, in September 2026. This launch is expected to coincide with the release of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

If the rumors prove true, the iPhone Fold will be a dramatic departure from previous iPhone designs. The device is expected to feature a 7.8-inch foldable OLED display, accompanied by a secondary 5.3-inch cover screen for single-handed use. Apple is reportedly focusing on minimizing the crease where the device folds, addressing one of the main challenges faced by competitors in the foldable phone market. Durability, particularly in the hinge mechanism, is also said to be a key priority for the tech giant.

The iPhone Fold is expected to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC’s 2nm process. This chip will feature cutting-edge multi-chip packaging technology, promising improvements in performance and efficiency, especially in AI-driven applications. The new chip will also be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, marking a significant boost in memory capacity to support the demands of foldable displays and intensive multitasking.

One interesting rumor is the potential for a shift in Apple’s biometric authentication. The iPhone Fold may feature Touch ID integrated into the side power button, replacing the traditional Face ID. This design would allow for consistent authentication whether the device is folded or unfolded, while also saving valuable internal space in what is expected to be one of the thinnest foldable phones available.

Another major shift involves Apple’s new product release strategy. For the first time, Apple is expected to stagger the launches of its flagship devices. The iPhone Fold, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, is likely to debut in fall 2026. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 models will be delayed until spring 2027. This strategy will allow Apple to focus attention on its most advanced and profitable products during its annual fall keynote, reducing launch-day complexity.

This strategic move signals Apple’s increasing focus on premium products, with the foldable iPhone positioned as a key player in the company’s push to maintain its leadership in the high-end smartphone market. As the foldable smartphone market continues to mature, Apple’s engineering expertise and reputation for polish will be put to the test.

The road ahead for Apple is filled with both opportunities and risks. While the company’s innovations in silicon, AI, and product design could redefine the smartphone landscape, challenges such as rising memory prices and global supply chain disruptions remain critical to watch. As Apple gears up for its earnings report and the anticipated launch of the iPhone Fold, all eyes are on whether the company can continue to drive growth and deliver on its bold new promises.