Apple Postpones Child Safety Measures Due to Privacy Concerns.

Apple stated on Friday that it is delaying the release of its content filtering capabilities for children, which have been criticized by some for jeopardizing the privacy of Apple’s devices and services.

Last month, Apple announced that iPhones and iPads would soon begin identifying and reporting photographs of child sexual abuse when they are uploaded to its online storage in the United States.

Digital rights activists, on the other hand, swiftly pointed out that the changes to Apple’s operating systems offer a potential “backdoor” into devices that might be abused by governments or other groups.

Apple highlighted feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others in announcing the postponement.

In a statement, the business stated, “We have decided to take more time over the coming months to collect input and make changes before launching these critically essential child safety features.”

According to the firm, new technology allows Apple mobile device software to match abusive photos on a user’s phone against a database of known child sex abuse images provided by safety organizations, then flag the images as they are uploaded to Apple’s online iCloud storage.

Whether and when the system is implemented, it will be “driven by cryptographic technology” to identify “if there is a match without exposing the result,” unless the image contains depictions of child sexual assault.

Critics of the idea applauded the postponement, but some child safety advocates urged Apple not to give in to pressure from individuals who are concerned about the policy.

Matthew Green, a cryptography professor at Johns Hopkins University, tweeted, “This isn’t a beautiful new touchbar: it’s a privacy issue that impacts 1 billion people.” “You have to justify these kinds of escalations.”

Though Apple based its decision on feedback from advocacy groups, not everyone was pleased with the pause.

Andy Borrows, head of child safety online at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, tweeted, “This is terribly upsetting.”

He continued, “Apple had taken a proportional strategy that aimed to balance customer safety and privacy, and they should have stayed firm.”

According to Apple, the new image-monitoring feature was to be part of a series of features coming to Apple mobile devices.

The decision would be a significant departure for Apple, which had previously opposed efforts to undermine its encryption, which prohibits third parties from viewing private communications.

Apple famously fought a judicial move to weaken iPhone encryption so that authorities could read messages from a suspect in a 2015 San Bernardino bombing.

