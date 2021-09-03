Apple Postpones Child Protection Measures in Response to Privacy Concerns.

Following criticism that the contentious new anti-child pornography features would jeopardize user privacy, Apple stated Friday that the feature will be delayed.

Last month, Apple announced that iPhones and iPads would soon begin identifying and reporting photographs of child sexual abuse when they are uploaded to its online storage in the United States.

Digital rights activists, on the other hand, swiftly pointed out that the changes to Apple’s operating systems offer a potential “backdoor” into devices that might be abused by governments or other groups.

Apple’s announcement comes as regulators tighten their grip on the company, accusing it of abusing its supremacy, according to critics.

On Wednesday, the business made a rare and long-awaited concession to the way its online app store works.

Apple’s decision to “take additional time over the next months to collect input and make changes before releasing these critically important kid safety features” was based on comments from users, advocacy groups, researchers, and others.

Apple’s mobile device software can now compare abusive photos on a user’s phone against a database of known images of child abuse and flag them when they’re uploaded to the company’s online iCloud storage, thanks to new technology.

Apple previously stated that a minimum of 30 machine-recognized photos would be necessary to flag an account and initiate the verification process at the start of the system’s rollout.

The policy’s critics applauded the delay.

“It’s heartening that the outrage has caused Apple to postpone this risky monitoring plan,” said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future. “It should be put on hold indefinitely.”

Though Apple based its decision on feedback from advocacy groups, not everyone was pleased with the pause.

Andy Burrows, head of child safety online at the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, tweeted, “This is terribly upsetting.”

He continued, “Apple had taken a proportional strategy that aimed to balance customer safety and privacy, and they should have stayed firm.”

The new image-monitoring tool would be a significant departure for Apple, which has fought efforts to break its encryption, which prohibits third parties from viewing private conversations, until recently.

The business claimed it would only have restricted access to the photographs that violated the law, which would be sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nonprofit group, and it has fought government attempts to weaken iPhone encryption.

According to FBI officials, so-called “end to end encryption,” in which only the user and recipient can access messages, can protect. Brief News from Washington Newsday.