Apple News: iPhone Demand Drops During the Busiest Shopping Season of the Year.

Weaker iPhone demand, continued delivery delays, and high inflation may make it difficult for Apple (AAPL) to match last year’s record-breaking holiday season this year.

According to rumors, Apple’s latest iPhone model, the iPhone 13, was released this quarter to lower-than-expected demand.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple has already reduced its iPhone 13 production goal for this year by much to 10 million devices, from a target of 90 million, due to a shortage of parts. Vendors have been informed that orders may not be fulfilled.

While Apple’s stock weathered the market’s Omicron-fueled volatility this week, investors were unnerved by the company’s admission of lackluster iPhone demand and persistent supply chain concerns, according to CNBC.

Apple’s stock fell $1.01, or 0.61 percent, to $163.76 on Thursday.

Analysts and Apple CEO Tim Cook, on the other hand, expect Apple to report record revenues for the quarter, based on the company’s record holiday season performance last year, when it earned more than $100 billion for the first time.

Sales are expected to climb by 6% to $117.9 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, according to analysts.

This holiday season, Apple also unveiled a new version of AirPods and a redesigned MacBook Pro, in addition to the iPhone 13.

Cook told CNBC that he expects revenue growth for the quarter, but that supply restrictions will cost the company at least $6 billion in lost sales if customers opt out of trying to find the highly desired iPhone 13 or dealing with delivery delays.

Cook expressed optimism that supply bottlenecks will be lifted next year, allowing the company to make up much of the $6 billion loss.