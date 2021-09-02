Apple makes a U-turn in order to avoid Big Tech regulation.

Experts said Thursday that Apple has made big adjustments to its app store in response to years of criticism, as the Silicon Valley behemoth tries to fend off a broader, growing campaign to control Big Tech.

After seeing investigations, lawsuits, and restrictions pile up against what critics term Apple and other major corporations’ misuse of global power, the company has announced long-awaited concessions in a matter of days.

Following reports on Wednesday that certain companies would be able to avoid some App Store oversight and charges, CNBC contributor Lawrence McDonald tweeted, “Looks like a preemptive move – getting out in ahead of possible DOJ (US government) action.”

Apple’s modifications are seen by experts as indication that Big Tech corporations have caved in to pressure and decided to give an inch in order to avoid a clash with government rules over which they have no control.

According to Joshua Davis, a legal expert at the University of San Francisco, Apple’s concessions were exceptional and “extreme,” but deliberate.

“At this point, Apple’s aim appears to be to attempt to find a compromise where it can keep most of its practices – and the money it generates from them – while giving away as little as possible,” Davis said.

The compromises made in recent days are related to the App Store rules, which give Apple exclusive control over the store while still allowing it to profit.

Until today, those constraints permitted Apple to deduct up to 30% from app purchases and payments made within programs downloaded through the App Store, which Google does as well through its Play Store.

The digital behemoths, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, claim that this is just recompense for providing the platforms that enable app downloads in the first place.

Developers, on the other hand, are enraged by the lost income, and Apple is currently engaged in a high-stakes court battle with video game maker Epic over the issue.

So far, Apple agreed to remove payment limits on its App Store at the end of August. The ruling came after tiny developers filed a class-action lawsuit accusing it of operating a monopoly.

Then, late Wednesday, Apple said that, under a deal reached with Japanese regulators but set to take effect next year globally, media applications will be able to drive customers directly to their websites.

The change will eliminate the need for apps that provide newspapers, books, music, or video to use the App Store payment mechanism. Brief News from Washington Newsday.