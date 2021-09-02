Apple is planning to relax its App Store payment policies.

On Wednesday, Apple said that it will relax some of its App Store restrictions, allowing media apps to link customers to their websites without having to pay a commission.

The modification will go into effect early next year in order to put an end to a Japan Fair Trade Commission probe.

The change will exempt so-called reader applications that offer digital material like newspapers, books, music, or video from having to use the App Store payment system, saving them a 30% commission.

In a blog post, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller said, “We have great respect for the Japan Fair Trade Commission and appreciate the work we’ve done together, which will help developers of reader apps make it easier for users to set up and manage their apps and services while protecting their privacy and maintaining their trust.”

According to Apple, developers of digital content apps would be able to link to their websites where users may create or manage accounts.

While the change is the product of a deal with the JFTC, it will apply to all reader apps on the App Store, according to the Silicon Valley tech giant.

Apple has been chastised for its tight control over the App Store, which forces developers to utilize its payment mechanism.

On sales of digital content or subscriptions in the App Store, Apple charges a commission of up to 30%, with the payment system ensuring that the company gets its cut.

Apple agreed with the JFTC to let developers of reader applications share a single link to their website to help customers sign up and manage their account because they do not offer in-app digital products and services for purchase, according to a blog post.

Apple agreed to loosen payment limitations on its App Store this week as part of a settlement with small developers, a major adjustment disclosed as the US technology giant confronts increased scrutiny and legal concerns over its tightly controlled online marketplace.

Small developers will be able to tell their consumers about payment methods other than the official App Store as a result of the shift.

The developers accused Apple of monopolistic distribution practices by operating the sole conduit to download apps or other content onto iPhones and other devices running iOS software in a class-action lawsuit.

The proposed settlement must be approved by the court.