Apple has filed a lawsuit against an Israeli spyware company for targeting its users.

Apple filed a lawsuit against spyware maker NSO on Tuesday, alleging that the Israeli corporation at the core of the Pegasus eavesdropping scandal should be held accountable.

The lawsuit from the Silicon Valley behemoth adds to NSO’s woes, which were already roiled by claims that tens of thousands of activists, journalists, and politicians were classified as prospective Pegasus spyware targets.

Only a few weeks ago, US authorities imposed restrictions on NSO’s interactions with American organizations, alleging that the Israeli corporation “allowed other governments to undertake transnational repression.”

“To avoid additional abuse and injury to Apple users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction prohibiting NSO Group from utilizing any Apple software, services, or devices,” Apple stated in a statement announcing the complaint.

“State-sponsored actors, such as the NSO Group, spend millions of dollars on advanced monitoring technology with little meaningful accountability. This has to change “Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, stated.

NSO did not respond to a request for comment right away.

In 2019, Facebook sued NSO Group, accusing it of conducting cyberespionage on journalists, human rights activists, and others over WhatsApp.

Approximately 1,400 devices were allegedly targeted with harmful software in order to collect sensitive information from users using the messaging app, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in California.

Pegasus-infected smartphones function as pocket surveillance devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look at their images, monitor their location, and even turn on their camera without their knowledge.

Following the Pegasus incident, UN experts have advocated for an international freeze on the sale of monitoring equipment until laws are in place to protect human rights.

Following the initial outcry over Pegasus, a new wave of concerns arose in September when iPhone maker Apple announced a workaround for a flaw that allows the spyware to infect devices without the user ever clicking on a dangerous message or link.

Researchers at Citizen Lab, a Canadian cybersecurity watchdog organization, discovered the so-called “zero-click,” which can surreptitiously infect the targeted device.

“Mercenary spyware companies like NSO Group have enabled some of the world’s greatest human rights abuses and acts of international repression while enriching themselves and their investors,” Citizen Lab director Ron Deibert stated.

Pegasus malware was used to infiltrate the phones of Palestinian civil servants, according to a report issued earlier this month by a European rights group. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.