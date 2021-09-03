Apple has announced a postponement of its child protection measures.

Apple stated on Friday that it will postpone the launch of its content filtering capabilities for children, which have been criticized for jeopardizing the privacy of Apple’s devices and services.

Last month, Apple announced that iPhones and iPads would soon begin identifying and reporting photographs of child sexual abuse when they are uploaded to its online storage in the United States.

Digital rights advocates soon pointed out that the changes to Apple’s operating systems offer a potential “backdoor” into devices that might be used by governments or other entities.

Apple highlighted feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others in announcing the postponement.

In a statement, the business stated, “We have decided to take more time over the coming months to collect input and make changes before launching these critically essential child safety features.”

According to the firm, new technology allows Apple mobile device software to match abusive photos on a user’s phone against a database of known child sex abuse images provided by safety organizations, then flag the images as they are uploaded to Apple’s online iCloud storage.

Whether and when the system is implemented, it will be “driven by cryptographic technology” to identify “if there is a match without exposing the result,” unless the image contains depictions of child sexual assault.

