Apple exceeds analysts’ expectations in the third quarter, with iPhone sales increasing by 50%.

Apple announced solid fiscal third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, exceeding experts’ estimates. The corporation had its finest third fiscal quarter in company history.

Apple’s top items increased by at least 12% year over year, indicating that the pandemic and chip shortage had no negative impact on consumers’ electronic shopping patterns.

Apple’s entire revenue increased by 36% year over year to $81.4 billion, with sales of its trademark iPhone increasing by nearly 50% on an annual basis.

The corporation exceeded Wall Street’s projections for total revenue of $73.3 billion.

Sales in the Americas increased by 33% compared to the same period last year.

Students and remote professionals apparently purchased more laptops and iPad tablets than planned from the Cupertino, California-based corporation.

Apple’s best-performing market was China, where sales increased by 58 percent over the same period last year. Customers bought peripherals like the Apple Watch to connect with their iPhones, according to CEO Tim Cook, who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t only iPhone,” says the narrator. In China, “we achieved a new quarterly record for Mac, wearables, home and accessories, and services,” said to Cook. “Geography was our strongest suit.”