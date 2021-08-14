Apple Defends Child Safety Features in the Face of Privacy Concerns.

Apple defended new kid safety measures that verify photographs uploaded to its cloud storage and messaging platform on Friday, dismissing worries that the improvements represent a privacy risk.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Friday, the US tech giant’s software director Craig Federighi said of the update rollout, “We can see that it’s been widely misunderstood.”

Apple announced two new features for iPads and iPhones in the United States last week.

According to the business, one can spot child sexual abuse images uploaded to its iCloud storage, while the other utilizes machine learning to recognize and warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually graphic photos on Apple’s texting program, Messages.

The new tools, according to Federighi, do not make Apple’s systems and devices any less secure or secret.

Apple intended to “provide this kind of capability… in a way that is much, much more private than anything that’s been done in this space before,” he said, adding that “we wanted to be able to spot such photographs in the cloud without looking at people’s photos.”

The corporation has also released full descriptions of the new features, claiming in a technical paper that the technology, which was developed by cryptographic experts, is “secure” and “explicitly designed to safeguard user privacy.”

According to the corporation, it will have limited access to any photographs that violate the law, which will be sent to the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Apple said in a press conference on Friday that it would rely on trusted groups in different countries to choose what photographs to look for in order to ensure that searches weren’t being manipulated for other purposes.

Only images uploaded to iCloud are reviewed, with the system checking for a digital form of a fingerprint that matches known child sex abuse images without seeing the images.

According to encryption and privacy experts, the tool might be used for other purposes, potentially allowing mass spying.

Others expressed fear that the decision could be a first step toward weakening encryption and introducing “backdoors” that hackers or governments could exploit.

“We have previously faced demands to create and execute government-mandated improvements that impair user privacy, and we have steadfastly refused,” Apple wrote in a blog post.

“In the future, we will continue to refuse them.”

Apple was certain that it would refuse to scan for anything other than photographs of child sexual assault at the request of any authority.

