Apple Continues To Fire On All Cylinders, According To Infographic

Following a good finish to 2020, in which Apple surpassed its prior revenue and profit records in the fourth quarter, the world’s most valuable corporation continued to grow in 2021. Apple reported another record-breaking quarter on Tuesday, with revenue jumping 36% to $81.4 billion in the three months ending June 26, the company’s fiscal year’s third quarter. The June quarter has traditionally been Apple’s weakest, as potential iPhone consumers wait for new models to come in September, but this year’s June quarter was the company’s best ever, virtually surpassing the company’s previous record in terms of June quarter profit.

Each of Apple’s product categories grew by double digits, with iPhone, Services and Wearables, Home and Accessories leading the way with 50, 33, and 36 percent year-over-year growth, respectively. While the popularity of the redesigned iPhone 12, Apple’s first 5G phone, drove iPhone sales, the company’s services revenue hit an all-time high of $17.5 billion last quarter, thanks to an ever-growing installed base of active devices and 700 million paid subscribers across all services.

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unrivaled innovation by sharing amazing new products with our users, at a time when leveraging technology to connect people around the world has never been more important,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. With regard to the patchy recovery from the pandemic and the soaring Delta variant, he acknowledged “a increasing sense of hope among consumers in the United States and around the world,” but cautioned that “progress made is not progress guaranteed.”

The iPhone contributed for little under half of Apple’s revenue last quarter, as shown in the graph below, and the company’s services are now the second greatest contribution to overall sales. With a net income of $74.1 billion for the first nine months of its fiscal year, Apple has already surpassed its previous full-year profit record of $59.5 billion set in 2018.