Apple and Google’s monopoly abuse must be stopped, according to Epic CEO.

Epic Games’ CEO took another swipe at Apple and Google on Tuesday, saying the tech giants must be stopped from abusing their control over app marketplaces.

Epic Games, the maker of the massively popular Fortnite, is embroiled in a legal battle with Apple and Google, whose operating systems power nearly all of the world’s cellphones.

Both companies argue that the fees they collect on transactions performed on Apple’s App Store and Google Play are reasonable.

However, app developers have gotten increasingly enraged in recent years as a result of the decrease.

At the Global Conference for Mobile Application Ecosystem Fairness in Seoul, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney remarked, “Apple and Google are leveraging their new monopoly position to tax and hinder competition.”

“These two firms must not have power over our digital life.”

Epic is attempting to compel Apple to open up its marketplace to third parties in order to avoid Apple’s procedures and up to 30% commissions.

Sweeney also chastised Google for charging fees on payments that it does not handle.

He stated, “Only a monopoly can do that.”

South Korea, which became the first country in the world to enact a law prohibiting Apple and Google from forcing developers to use their payment systems in August, was also praised by the Epic CEO and other conference attendees.

In reaction to Sweeney’s statements on Tuesday, Google Play said to AFP, “Google Play’s service fee has never been solely for payment processing.”

“It’s how we can offer Android and Google Play for free, as well as invest in the numerous distribution, development, and security services that benefit developers and users.”

Apple has been contacted by AFP for a reaction to Sweeney.

During a court hearing in May, Apple CEO Tim Cook justified the company’s cut, saying, “We are creating the total amount of commerce on the store and we are doing it by getting the largest audience there.”

Apple and Google have come under fire from a number of prominent developers, including Spotify, the music streaming giant, and Match Group, the parent firm of dating app Tinder.

Regulators in important jurisdictions such as the European Union, Australia, and India have also raised their eyebrows at Apple and Google.

However, both have made adjustments to their marketplaces since last year.

Google stated last month that, starting in January 2022, it would decrease its subscription commission to 15%, with 99 percent of developers qualifying for that amount or less.

For beginners and developers making less than a million dollars, Apple has decreased its commission to 15%. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.