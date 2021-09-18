Apple and Google are being chastised by critics for their ‘Chokepoint’ repression.

According to critics of Apple and Google, the worldwide dominance of IT firms serves as a convenient internet chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections.

Following increased pressure from authorities, including threats of arrest, the businesses faced international outcry after removing a Russian opposition voting program from their internet marketplaces.

Google and Apple, whose operating systems are installed on 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, have a stranglehold on the application markets for everything from watching movies to hailing a cab.

According to Natalia Krapiva, digital legal counsel at rights group Access Now, “the app stores are the new frontier for censorship.” “A new chapter of assault on digital rights is underway.”

The firms are facing a mounting pile of new legislation, legal difficulties, and regulatory scrutiny over concerns that their monopoly is harming competition.

Consumer choice has recently been questioned, as well as software developers’ ability to avoid paying Apple a 30% cut on purchases made through its App Store.

However, campaigners warned of a new threat when an app guiding opposition supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies in Russia’s parliamentary election was deleted from both Apple and Google’s app stores.

The App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent as long as Apple retains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use),” said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.

From the Arab Spring to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, the internet world has served as a breeding ground for resistance by allowing people to quickly connect and organize movements.

However, as the Pegasus incident proved, technology may be used against humans. Pegasus is a highly intrusive spyware that can effectively turn a phone into a pocket listening device.

In July, allegations that the software was being used by governments around the world to spy on human rights activists, business leaders, and politicians provoked an international outcry.

In the case of Russia, pressure has been mounting after the Russian government accused the US internet titans of election meddling and asked that the app be removed.

“This highlights the limits of Big Tech in terms of resisting dissident crackdowns, both during and outside elections, in Russia and elsewhere,” said David Levine, an election integrity fellow at the think tank Alliance for Securing Democracy.

