Apology from the United Kingdom for the ‘Human Shields’ flight during the Gulf War.

The British government apologized on Tuesday for failing to warn British Airways that Iraq was poised to invade Kuwait before one of its aircraft was hijacked in 1990.

When BA flight 149 arrived in the Gulf state on August 2, that year, hours after Saddam Hussein’s soldiers surged in, passengers were escorted from the plane.

Some of the 367 passengers and crew members were held captive for more than four months, including being used as human shields by the Iraqi tyrant.

Former hostages have long demanded answers regarding what the British government knew and when it knew it, as well as if special forces were on board, putting them in danger.

At before midnight on August 2, 1990, the UK envoy to Kuwait alerted London of reports of an Iraqi incursion, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament.

The communication was sent to departments including the foreign and military ministries, Downing Street, and the MI6 intelligence service while BA 149 was already in the air.

Truss stated in a written response that it was not sent to BA, as she released documentation on the events to Britain’s national archives.

“Until now, the ambassador’s call had never been publicly disclosed or acknowledged,” she continued.

“The existence of the call was not publicized to parliament or the public, according to these documents. This failure could not be tolerated.

“As the current Secretary of State, I sincerely apologize to the House for this, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to individuals who were held and mistreated.”

BA 149 was delayed in taking off due to “technical difficulties,” and landed in Kuwait City at 0113 GMT. The city’s airport was closed 45 minutes later.

According to Truss, the files show that the ambassador was unsure about the scope of the Iraqi invasion, and there was no procedure in place at the time to alert airlines or at-risk aircraft.

She also reiterated the government’s claim that no UK special forces were on board and that they “did not attempt in any way to abuse the flight.”

BA has always refuted allegations of carelessness, collusion, and cover-up.

The company claimed on Tuesday that “these documents demonstrate British Airways was not notified of the invasion.”

Barry Manners, one of the passengers, claimed he did not accept the apology and refuted the claim that no special forces were on board.

Barry Manners, one of the passengers, claimed he did not accept the apology and refuted the claim that no special forces were on board.