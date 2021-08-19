Antitrust enforcers in the United States have filed a new monopoly case against Facebook.

Two months after a judge dismissed the case, US regulators re-filed a complaint accusing Facebook of establishing an illegal monopoly in social networking.

The Federal Trade Commission said in an amended complaint that Facebook’s dominance is “protected by significant hurdles to entry” and that “even a superior product cannot succeed against the massive network effects enjoyed by an incumbent personal social network.”

Facebook utilized “anticompetitive acquisitions” to protect its dominance, according to the lawsuit, which included the image-centric social platform Instagram and the messaging app WhatsApp.

The transactions amounted to “illegal buy-or-bury” schemes, according to FTC officials.

“Facebook lacked the business acumen and technological expertise to weather the mobile transition. When their popularity became an existential threat, Facebook illegally bought or buried them after failing to compete with new innovators,” said Holly Vedova, acting FTC competition bureau chief.

“This behavior is anticompetitive in the same way that Facebook bribed new app competitors not to compete… The FTC’s action today aims to put an end to this illegal practice and restore competition for the benefit of honest businesses and Americans alike.”

“We are examining the FTC’s updated complaint and will have more to say soon,” Facebook, which has always denied it has a monopoly, said in a statement.

In a 53-page judgment issued in June, US District Judge James Boasberg found the agency’s initial action lacked proof, particularly in identifying the market that Facebook was allegedly monopolizing.

According to the judge’s June 28 ruling, the FTC’s complaint was based on a “vague” statement that Facebook owned more than 60% of the social networking market, but the FTC “does not even allege what it is measuring,” allowing the agency to refile the case on new grounds.

