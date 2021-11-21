Anti-graft reform appetite is being tested in Bulgaria, according to a presidential poll.

Bulgarians will pick their president on Sunday, a mostly ceremonial job that the current occupant has altered and placed at the center of the EU’s poorest country’s fight against corruption.

Rumen Radev, who received 49 percent of the vote in the first round of voting last weekend, will face scholar Anastas Gerdjikov after neither candidate was able to secure a clear majority.

While Radev, a former fighter jet pilot, is Bulgaria’s most popular politician, the country is divided by squabbling political groups that have failed to create the stable administration needed to combat deep-seated corruption and the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog post last week, New Bulgarian University political science professor Antoniy Todorov stated, “This vote is a collision between two visions: the soft tolerance of chronic corruption and the firm resistance to a paradigm of administration that leverages public power for private ends.”

After a new anti-graft party’s stunning triumph in the third general election this year, a convincing win for Radev, 58, might usher in a time of political stability.

We Continue the Change is currently looking for coalition partners to break the six-month political impasse that has dragged out the country’s greatest political crisis since communism ended three decades ago.

While Gerdjikov, who is also 58, received only 23% of the vote in the first round, the University of Sofia rector is sponsored by Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, which came in second place in the general election.

Gerdjikov is also likely to have considerable support from the country’s large Turkish minority, which accounts for around 9% of the total of seven million people.

We Continue the Change has snubbed the Turkish MRF party, which is associated with GERB and has been ignored in coalition talks.

Analysts also believe that voter apathy will make Radev’s win more difficult, given he ran as an independent after being backed by the Socialists for his first five-year term.

Only 40% of those eligible voted in the first round last Sunday, and because he lacks a party machine, the former air force chief of staff must rely on a diverse group of supporters.

We Continue the Change, whose founders, Harvard grads Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, served as ministers in the first transitional government created by Radev in May following the inconclusive April poll.

Last summer, Radev joined rallies against Borisov’s 10-year dictatorship, chanting “Mafia out!” and raising his fist in the air. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.