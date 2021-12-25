Anti-coup rallies in Sudan draw tens of thousands as tear gas is fired.

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators marched on Saturday, two months after a military coup, demanding that soldiers “return to the barracks” and pushing for a civilian-led transition.

Despite broken communications and a significant presence of security officers who subsequently shot tear gas to disperse them, thousands marched through the streets of Khartoum waving flags, beating drums, dancing, and chanting.

Demonstrators were seen evacuating injured victims, according to an AFP correspondent.

Security forces sprayed tear gas into hospitals, hitting doctors as well as the wounded, according to the Doctors’ Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement.

Prior to the scheduled protests, officers had closed bridges connecting the capital to the suburbs, cut phone connections, and restricted internet access.

According to the Doctors’ Committee and Khartoum’s state governor, at least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of rallies.