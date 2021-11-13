Anti-coup protesters rally in Sudan as the army tightens its grip.

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in and around the capital on Saturday, two days after the military attempted to consolidate its control by creating a new ruling council.

The pro-democracy demonstrations come nearly three weeks after top commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan deposed the government, arrested civilian leaders, and imposed an emergency.

“Dozens gathered and began yelling against military rule before marching on to join other gatherings,” said Mohieddine Hassan, a witness from Khartoum’s Al-Shajarah district.

Protesters in southern Khartoum chanted, “No, no to military control,” “Civilian (government) is the people’s choice,” and “Down with the entire council.”

Despite the loss of communication networks, hundreds gathered in Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, where witnesses and an AFP correspondent reported police used tear gas to disperse one group of protestors.

A witness said security officers shot tear gas in east Khartoum “and followed protestors thereafter.”

According to witnesses, other protests erupted in the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum.

The military’s takeover on October 25 garnered considerable international condemnation, as did a fatal crackdown on protesters demanding that the country’s democratic transition be restored.

Burhan declared himself as the president of a new ruling Sovereign Council that excludes the country’s major civilian bloc, provoking fresh condemnation from the West.

AFP correspondents said that the protests took place despite a significant presence of military, police, and paramilitary forces in Khartoum, where bridges connecting the city to other cities were closed.

Security police also closed highways leading to the army headquarters in Khartoum, which was the scene of a major sit-in that led to the removal of dictatorial president Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The United Nations has urged security forces to refrain from violence, which has claimed the lives of at least 15 people since the coup, according to an independent medical union.

“I once again call on security forces to exercise extreme caution and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of speech,” said Volker Perthes, the UN Special Representative for Sudan.

The anti-Bashir protests of 2019 were mostly organized by informal groups called as “resistance committees,” which arose during those protests.

The anti-Bashir protests of 2019 were mostly organized by informal groups called as "resistance committees," which arose during those protests.

Since the coup, the committees have organized for several protests and used text messaging to mobilize crowds, as Sudan has been mostly cut off from the internet.