Anti-coup protesters in Sudan are killed as security forces tighten their grip.

Sudanese security forces killed at least one demonstrator in a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations on Saturday, according to doctors, after the military tightened its control by convening a new ruling council.

The pro-democracy demonstrations come nearly three weeks after top commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan deposed the government, arrested civilian leaders, and imposed an emergency.

“One protester was killed in Omdurman by the putschist military council’s gunshots,” the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee said in a statement, referring to security forces.

Other marchers in Khartoum’s twin city were hit with “live shots,” according to the report.

At a rally in east Khartoum, an AFP correspondent reported hearing gunshots as well.

Many protests in Khartoum and neighboring cities were also met with tear gas as security forces attempted to disperse the crowds, according to witnesses and an AFP correspondent on the ground.

Protesters in southern Khartoum chanted, “No, no to military control,” “Civilian (government) is the people’s choice,” and “Down with the entire council.”

Thousands rallied around the country, with demonstrations in the cities of Atbara and Wad Madani, as well as in the central state of North Kordofan, Port Sudan, and Kassala state, according to witnesses.

The military’s takeover on October 25 garnered considerable international condemnation, as did a fatal crackdown on protesters demanding that the country’s democratic transition be restored.

Burhan declared himself as the president of a new ruling Sovereign Council that excludes the country’s major civilian bloc, provoking fresh condemnation from the West.

AFP correspondents said that the protests took place despite a significant presence of military, police, and paramilitary forces in Khartoum, where bridges connecting the city to other cities were closed.

Security personnel also blocked roads leading to the army headquarters in Khartoum, which was the location of a major sit-in in 2019 that resulted in the overthrow of dictatorial ruler Omar al-Bashir.

The United Nations has urged security forces to refrain from violence, which has claimed the lives of at least 16 people since the coup, according to an independent medical union.

“I once again call on security forces to exercise extreme caution and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of speech,” said Volker Perthes, the UN Special Representative for Sudan.

The anti-Bashir protests on Saturday were mostly organized by informal groups known as “resistance committees,” which arose during the 2019 anti-Bashir protests.

Since then, the committees have called for a number of protests.