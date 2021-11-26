Anti-Black Friday organizations advocate for a more environmentally friendly, less consumerist future.

While many Americans and Europeans went on a shopping binge on Black Friday, several groups protested unfair corporate practices and the uncontrolled consumerism of the end-of-year holidays with boycotts and campaigns.

The day after Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States, is marked by frantic deal-snagging as businesses offer bargains to kick off holiday shopping in earnest, with European corporations jumping on board in recent years.

Despite inflation and supply chain interruptions, Adobe’s holiday season shopping estimate predicts $910 billion in worldwide online spending in November and December, up 11% from 2020.

While consumers opened their wallets, several employees, organizations, and shops took a stand against what they regard as Black Friday’s extreme excesses.

“It’s crazy to have a day so profitable to owners where workers get paid the same as always,” one member of the popular Reddit “anti-work” forum (r/antiwork) commented.

This autumn, the forum’s membership grew significantly. In September, a record 4.4 million Americans resigned from their employment, a phenomenon called the “Great Resignation.”

The thread shows support for the “Black Friday Blackout” campaign, which encourages Americans not to work the day after Thanksgiving, and especially not to shop.

Amazon, which started its advertising campaign on Thursday and makes a lot of money over the winter holiday season, is a prime target for anti-Black Friday protests.

Extinction Rebellion activists blockaded more than a dozen Amazon distribution centers in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands on Friday to protest the company’s social and environmental standards.

It used bamboo structures and so-called lock-on devices to block the gates to the UK sites, and hoisted banners with phrases like “Black Friday exploits people and planet.”

Amazon, according to a spokeswoman, takes its obligations “extremely seriously,” including a pledge to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2040.

“We realize there’s always more to do,” the spokesman continued, “and we’ll continue to develop and invest on behalf of our employees, consumers, small businesses, and communities throughout the UK.”

The multinational alliance “Make Amazon Pay,” which includes Greenpeace and Oxfam, accuses the Seattle-based behemoth of prioritizing profits over the well-being of its workers. It is assisting employees who desire to march or strike on Friday in protest of their working circumstances.

