Another Price Hike: Why Will Your Next Cup Of Coffee Be More Expensive?

A cup of joe is likely to grow even more expensive, as a severe Brazilian frost, exacerbated by rising freight costs, is expected to drive up the price of coffee beans in the coming weeks.

According to Reuters, the worst frost to hit Brazil – the world’s largest coffee producer – since 1994 has pushed green coffee bean prices to their highest level in nearly seven years, putting a squeeze on consumers buying roasted beans or ground coffee in stores.

Farmers may need to replace trees, which might take up to three years to begin producing.

According to the New York Post, the Brazilian government’s food supply agency Conab estimated that the July 20 frost affected 150,000 to 200,000 hectares, or roughly 11% of Brazil’s total Arabica crop.

Coffee prices had already begun to rise as a result of Brazil’s worst drought in 91 years.

Add in the rising transportation costs that various businesses are facing as freight container shortages persist during the pandemic, and the cost of carrying coffee beans to North America and Europe becomes a huge concern.

According to Reuters, Carlos Santana, a coffee head trader for Eisa Interagricola, a unit of ECOM Trading, the problems of shipping coffee in the Americas are numerous.

“Right now, using this route is almost uneconomical. Because the ports in the United States are already overburdened, shipping corporations do not want to take any more goods there, so they charge extra. Prices are now more than three times what they were before the pandemic,” he stated.

According to Reuters, while the increased coffee bean costs are expected to be passed on to consumers in supermarkets, merchants believe that certain coffee chains will not raise their pricing in the near future.

“Roast and grind (supermarket coffee) contains solely coffee and a small amount of packaging. One dealer told the news source, “Your coffee at Starbucks might not go up (as much) since you pay more for the shop, the wifi, the experience.”

According to Reuters, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that average ground coffee prices peaked at $4.75 per pound in April, up 8.1 percent from the previous year. The coffee price hasn’t been this high since July 2012, when Brazil’s crops were damaged by a drought.

According to a statement from Brazil’s coffee industry body Abic, some coffee companies have already announced price increases. Brief News from Washington Newsday.