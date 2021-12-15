Another pepperoni recall is expected in 2021, with more cured meat being recalled due to a toxin risk.

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp.’s Margherita Meats has recalled a variety of pepperoni products due to a suspected toxin-producing bacteria, after a recall of 2.3 million pounds of ham and pepperoni products from Alexander & Hornung in early December due to Listeria contamination.

About 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus.

Bacillus cereus is a toxin-producing bacteria that can cause diarrhea and vomiting among other symptoms. Those with compromised immune systems may be more susceptible to the toxin’s effects.

Bacillus cereus is usually treated with a combination of rehydration and antibiotics.

Smithfield claims that no adverse reactions have been reported as a result of eating the recalled pepperoni items.

When the Department of Defense informed the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that Bacillus cereus had been found during normal testing, the tainted meat was discovered.

Consumers should check their pantries and refrigerators for pepperoni products that have been recalled. It is not recommended that they be consumed. According to the FSIS, they should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

On June 17, 20212, the recalled pepperoni was packaged in 8-ounce plastic shrink-wrapped packaging. Margherita Pepperoni is the brand name, and the lot code is P1931C. The use-by date is December 14, 2021, according to the label. Inside the USDA stamp of inspection, the meat also has an establishment number of EST. 19. The pepperoni was distributed to stores all around the country.

The Margherita Consumer Affairs Hotline can be reached at 1-844-342-2596 with any questions about the recall.