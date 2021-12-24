Another Pandemic Christmas Is On The Horizon.

For billions, Omicron’s ascendancy has ushered in yet another pandemic-tinged Christmas, with Santa’s presence and long-awaited family reunions overshadowed by the threat of further Covid restrictions.

The epidemic may be wearing thin with jokes about reindeer having “herd immunity” and millions isolating “Home Alone,” but the emergence of the ultra-infectious Omicron variety suggests the pandemic isn’t going away.

Surge infections have hampered yuletide plans from Sydney to Seville for the second year in a row.

Hoteliers in Bethlehem, the city Christians believe to be the birthplace of Jesus, have been disappointed by the lack of tourists. Israel’s borders have been locked once more after a near-total pandemic lockdown last year.

This year, like in previous years, midnight mass in the city on Christmas Eve will be limited to a small group of persons who have been invited.

Governments across Europe are reimposing misery-inducing safety requirements, which are robbing many people of the joy of Christmas.

The Netherlands has reverted to lockdown, while masks are now required outside in Spain and Italy.

With the number of Covid-19 infections in the UK reaching an all-time high on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed giving a vaccine booster shot as a Christmas gift to families.

Even still, in many other parts of the world, Christmas parties will be easier than they were a year ago.

For the first time in two years, most Australians are allowed to travel interstate for the Christmas break, adding a touch of festive cheer even as case numbers reach new highs.

In his Christmas address, Sydney Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher observed, “We’ve all experienced the moving scenes of people at airports after months of separation.”

“Christmas is a glimmer of light, a sliver of hope in such gloomy times.”

Pope Francis will continue to celebrate the traditional Christmas Eve midnight mass at St Peter’s Basilica.

Even as Covid infections with Omicron surpass the height of the Delta wave and hospitals run out of capacity for patients, millions of Americans are on the move during the busy travel days leading up to Christmas.

Thousands of people, however, are in for a bad holiday weekend, with United canceling 120 flights due to infection levels affecting flight crews and other operations.

“The Unforgivable,” a less-than-festive tale of a murderer released from prison and striving to find forgiveness, has been one of Netflix’s most popular shows in the run-up to Christmas, a hint of people’s darker mood.

The New York Times bestseller list was topped by books about identity and slavery, as well as a profanity-laced tirade against a bad guy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.