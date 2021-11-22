Another Nord Stream company has been sanctioned by the United States.

The US imposed penalties on another business involved in the contentious Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 project on Monday, but stopped short of taking more drastic measures.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US would impose sanctions on Transadria Ltd., a Russian-linked shipping business, as well as two vessels.

The measure was taken as part of President Joe Biden’s administration’s mandatory report to Congress on actions taken against the project, which Ukraine and other Eastern European countries fear will strengthen Moscow and decrease their leverage.

However, Biden has lifted sanctions against Nord Stream’s principal sponsor, finding that the pipeline will be built regardless and that it is preferable to deal with Germany.

“Even as the administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including through sanctions,” Blinken said in a statement, “we continue to work with Germany and other friends and partners to lessen the risks posed by the pipeline.”

Germany pledged to provide economic assistance to Ukraine in its transition to renewable energy as part of a deal with the Biden administration, and said it would insist that Russia keep gas flowing through its border.

The administration’s strategy has sparked widespread criticism in Congress, with one Republican senator citing the matter as a reason for delaying State Department candidates.

Since Moscow took the Crimean peninsula in 2014, Ukraine has been fighting pro-Russian insurgents.