Another global outage has hit Facebook.

Users throughout the world were unable to access Facebook services for several hours on Friday owing to a system adjustment, only days after a large outage triggered in a similar manner.

“Our sincerest apologies to anyone who has been unable to access our products in the previous few hours,” a Facebook representative told AFP at 21:30 GMT.

“We’ve addressed the problem, and everything should be back to normal now,” says the narrator.

Starting around three hours earlier, website troubleshooter DownDetector saw a spike in reports of difficulty accessing or using Facebook and its photo-centric Instagram network, as well as Messenger and WhatsApp.

The problem was caused by a configuration change on Facebook’s computing platform, which affected users worldwide of the social network, Instagram, Messenger, and Workplace.

People took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

“What’s the deal with Instagram?” says the narrator. read a tweet that accompanied an image of Bart Simpson, the cartoon character, sitting in a corner in apparent punishment.

“It’s just been four days, and it’s already down.”

“Once again, I’m having issues with Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp!” In a DownDetector chat area, I read a lament.

For more than six hours on Monday, hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp, emphasizing the world’s reliance on platforms owned by the Silicon Valley behemoth.

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, apologized on his blog for the disruption, which he blamed on “configuration changes” on routers that coordinate network traffic between data centers.

Experts believe the problem was caused by a mechanism known as BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol, which is used by the internet to determine the shortest route for moving data packets around.

BGP has been compared to “the internet equivalent of air traffic control” by Sami Slim of data center operator Telehouse.

“Facebook did an update of these routes,” Slim added, similar to how air traffic controllers sometimes make adjustments to flight schedules.

However, there was a critical flaw in this upgrade.

It’s unclear how or why, but Facebook’s routers effectively broadcasted to the internet that the company’s servers were no longer operational.

According to Facebook, the outage on Friday was unrelated to the one earlier in the week.

Facebook’s technical infrastructure, according to experts, is especially reliant on its own systems.

Outages on social networking are not uncommon: According to website builder ToolTester, Instagram alone has seen more than 80 in the last year in the United States.

Many businesses throughout the world rely on Facebook’s services, and Facebook is no exception. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.