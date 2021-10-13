Another dog food recall has been issued due to ‘elevated’ vitamin D levels.

A business is recalling a “limited amount” of its dog food products due to the possibility of high vitamin D levels.

According to the corporate notification on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the recall concerns 1,600 containers of “Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food” that arrived in 12.5-ounce Tetrapak cartons. Tuffy’s Pet Foods was made aware of the situation after the product manufacturer notified them.

“The impacted product’s maker has recognized and isolated the problem, and corrective efforts are being taken to prevent this from happening again,” according to the notice.

Vitamin D is an important component that aids calcium absorption in dogs and cats, but too much of it can be hazardous and cause side effects, according to Spotsylvania Animal Hospital.

“In the United States, there is a fixed requirement for the amount of vitamin D added to commercial dog and cat food,” the animal hospital noted. “An animal’s internal biochemistry begins to fail if it consumes too much.” It goes on to say that not eating, weakness, and lethargy are early indicators of vitamin D toxicity in dogs. Furthermore, a dog who consumes too much vitamin D may develop major health problems, such as renal failure.

“Contact a veterinarian right away if your dog is showing signs of vitamin D toxicity, such as vomiting, lack of appetite, increased thirst and urination, excessive drooling, and/or weight loss,” the FDA advised. “Give your veterinarian a complete diet history, including what food you (or other household members) give him, as well as any other food or substances he may have gotten into.” The business has not received any reports of illness or injury as a result of the new recall, but it is issuing it “out of an abundance of caution.” The recall concerns Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food with the UPC code 0 73893 96202 1, and the FDA website lists the affected lot numbers and “best by” dates.

According to the firm, these were distributed “exclusively” in the United States. Those who may have acquired an impacted product should not give it to their pets and should instead return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.

“This announcement has no bearing on any other Pure Vita dog or cat feeds or treats,” the company stated.